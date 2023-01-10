IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    ‘Bolsonaro is Donald Trump’s Mini-Me. He was all along’: Eugene Robinson on Brazil capital riots

‘Bolsonaro is Donald Trump’s Mini-Me. He was all along’: Eugene Robinson on Brazil capital riots

Steve Bannon and the others who cheered on the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol are now allegedly exporting that brand of anti-democratic violence to Brazil. Joy Reid and her panel discuss how the Brazil capital riots mirror the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.Jan. 10, 2023

