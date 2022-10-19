IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    It’s a historic year for Black women candidates from Val Demings to Stacey Abrams and many more

    06:58
    ‘Americans need to make their voices heard’: White House Press Sec. on Biden’s midterms message

    11:02

  • Joy Reid: What could happen if GOP candidates refuse to concede in races across the country?

    11:05

  • Rep. Eric Swalwell premieres ad ‘Lock Her Up’ on what's at stake as abortion bans are enforced

    08:34

  • Warnock says Georgia Senate opponent Walker has a ‘problem with the truth’

    07:25

  • Joy Reid: Will Trump have the guts to testify before the Jan. 6 committee?

    11:44

  • Some Republicans are saying ‘my Democratic opponent is demon-possessed’ during midterms push

    07:51

  • Legal expert: The only thing left to see is what Merrick Garland and the DOJ decide on Trump

    11:54

  • Expert: Reported Trump worker account on Mar-a-Lago boxes could mean obstruction of justice charge

    08:46

  • Stacey Abrams encourages GA voters to vote early to neutralize Kemp’s voter suppression policies

    09:55

  • Department of Justice urges the Supreme Court to stay out of the Mar-a-Lago documents fight

    06:47

  • Ohio U.S. Senate nominee Tim Ryan: J. D. Vance is an absolute fraud wearing a tin foil hat

    10:13

  • Julián Castro calls out Los Angeles-area Latino Democrats who made racist comments on leaked tapes

    07:29

  • Expert: Independent, white voters appalled by recent racist comments from right may vote Democrat

    10:22

  • ‘What else might be out there at other properties Trump owns?’: Former CIA director on DOJ fears

    11:13

  • Sen. Chris Murphy: I'm furious that Alex Jones put these parents through misery

    07:24

  • Joy Reid: Perhaps the crime to the GOP is not so much abortion, but not being a man

    08:50

  • Rep. Swalwell on new ad exposing Kevin McCarthy's dismal record on crime

    08:27

  • Rep. Cori Bush on her new memoir ‘The Forerunner: A Story Of Pain And Perseverance In America’

    06:02

  • Val Demings: Marco Rubio should pay a price for abstaining from vote on FEMA disaster aid

    05:31

It’s a historic year for Black women candidates from Val Demings to Stacey Abrams and many more

A historic number of Black women--from Val Demings to Stacey Abrams and many more--are running competitive races in what could be a barrier-breaking midterm election. NBC's Yamiche Alcindor sat down with some of these women, and shares her reporting with Joy Reid on The ReidOut on MSNBC.Oct. 19, 2022

    ‘Americans need to make their voices heard’: White House Press Sec. on Biden’s midterms message

    11:02

  • Joy Reid: What could happen if GOP candidates refuse to concede in races across the country?

    11:05

  • Rep. Eric Swalwell premieres ad ‘Lock Her Up’ on what's at stake as abortion bans are enforced

    08:34

  • Warnock says Georgia Senate opponent Walker has a ‘problem with the truth’

    07:25

  • Joy Reid: Will Trump have the guts to testify before the Jan. 6 committee?

    11:44

