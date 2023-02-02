College Board 'bowed to political pressure' in AP African American Studies changes Kendi suggests

Black History Month begins as Tyre Nichols was eulogized on Wednesday, and Black history is attacked nationwide. "Today, the war on history is being fought across the red states, with Florida and its governor, Ron DeSantis, acting as the tip of the spear,” Joy Reid observes. Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, author of ‘How to be an Antiracist,’ joins The ReidOut to discuss.Feb. 2, 2023