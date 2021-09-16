Birmingham Church Bombing survivor lived with rage at sister’s death in 1963 White supremacist attack

Fifty-eight years ago, on the morning of Sunday, September 15th, four young girls preparing for a ‘youth day’ service at the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama were killed by a bomb planted by White supremacists. A fifth young girl who was with them survived this heinous act. This survivor, Sarah Collins Rudolph, tells Joy Reid how this tragic event -- which galvanized the civil rights movement -- left her with trauma that has impacted her entire life.Sept. 16, 2021