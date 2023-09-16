'I lost my right eye in the bombing': Birmingham bombing survivor, sister of victim 60 years later

At the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama on this date 60 years ago, three weeks after the 1963 March on Washington, just before 11 am on a Sunday, a dynamite bomb planted by Ku Klux Klan members exploded during the church's annual youth day. Dozens of congregation members were injured in the blast. While in the church basement, four young girls were killed: 14-year-olds Addie Mae Collins, Cynthia Wesley and Carol Robertson, and 11-year-old Denise McNair. Sarah Collins Rudolph, survivor of the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing and sister of bombing victim Addie Mae Collins, joins Joy Reid.Sept. 16, 2023