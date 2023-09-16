IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    'I lost my right eye in the bombing': Birmingham bombing survivor, sister of victim 60 years later

    06:41
  • UP NEXT

    ‘He'll be in something of a straight jacket’: Expert on Jack Smith seeking 'narrow' Trump gag order

    11:58

  • Expert: 'If Hunter's last name wasn't Biden it's very unlikely these charges would've been brought'

    07:32

  • ‘Repugnant’: McConnell blasted for ignoring Romney’s Jan. 6 warning calling Trump the 'instigator'

    11:06

  • ‘This is a GOP run by Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene’: Rep. Robert Garcia on Biden impeachment

    10:24

  • Mother of Uvalde shooting victim wants ‘to send message’ to Congress via powerful gun reform event

    07:19

  • Joy: Religious extremism mixed with white nationalism is straining our democracy to breaking point

    05:38

  • Joy Reid calls out the Republicans who use 'Christian values to justify their extremist policies'

    06:20

  • 'It'll be the end of the Republican Party': Raskin on why some Dems want House GOP to impeach Biden

    07:31

  • 'Any motion they can think of': Trump lawyers' possible Mar-a-Lago docs pre-trial tactics critiqued

    07:56

  • Rep. Jared Moskowitz: 'Now you've got Freedom Caucus members admitting--no evidence on Joe Biden'

    11:19

  • 'Expertise-driven civil service government would be gone': Right-wing Project 2025 agenda revealed

    07:44

  • Mark Meadows' bid to move state charges in Fulton County to federal court denied by federal judge

    09:13

  • ‘To reduce their persons to perpetual slavery’: Author details roots of white supremacy in new book

    03:41

  • ‘Lawsuit may be brought again if he wins’: CO official on 14th Amendment push to disqualify Trump

    05:22

  • ‘She lays down the law’: Legal expert on Fani Willis’ blistering response to Jim Jordan's inquiry

    10:11

  • GOP threats to impeach liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court justice deemed ‘real constitutional crisis’

    07:05

  • Katie Phang on Georgia case: Will it be one trial, 19 defendants or two different trial settings?

    11:13

  • DA Willis 'would say yes' to ability to try co-defendants' Georgia cases separately reporter says

    06:49

  • Legal expert: Proud Boys got lower sentences due to ‘seeming inability to see ourselves as threats’

    11:50

The Reidout

'I lost my right eye in the bombing': Birmingham bombing survivor, sister of victim 60 years later

06:41

At the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama on this date 60 years ago, three weeks after the 1963 March on Washington, just before 11 am on a Sunday, a dynamite bomb planted by Ku Klux Klan members exploded during the church's annual youth day. Dozens of congregation members were injured in the blast. While in the church basement, four young girls were killed: 14-year-olds Addie Mae Collins, Cynthia Wesley and Carol Robertson, and 11-year-old Denise McNair. Sarah Collins Rudolph, survivor of the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing and sister of bombing victim Addie Mae Collins, joins Joy Reid.Sept. 16, 2023

  • Now Playing

    'I lost my right eye in the bombing': Birmingham bombing survivor, sister of victim 60 years later

    06:41
  • UP NEXT

    ‘He'll be in something of a straight jacket’: Expert on Jack Smith seeking 'narrow' Trump gag order

    11:58

  • Expert: 'If Hunter's last name wasn't Biden it's very unlikely these charges would've been brought'

    07:32

  • ‘Repugnant’: McConnell blasted for ignoring Romney’s Jan. 6 warning calling Trump the 'instigator'

    11:06

  • ‘This is a GOP run by Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene’: Rep. Robert Garcia on Biden impeachment

    10:24

  • Mother of Uvalde shooting victim wants ‘to send message’ to Congress via powerful gun reform event

    07:19

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All