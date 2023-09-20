IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'Going day-by-day to survive': McCarthy called out as being on verge of losing speakership

    07:21
  • Now Playing

    Joy Reid: Biden has improved America's world standing, Trump threatens to blow it up all over again

    09:56
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Prosecutors will hang him with his own words’: Expert baffled by Trump contradicting legal team

    10:36

  • ‘Don't feel bad for Kevin McCarthy’: David Jolly slams McCarthy ceding power to radical GOP fringe

    06:56

  • 'I lost my right eye in the bombing': Birmingham bombing survivor, sister of victim 60 years later

    06:41

  • ‘He'll be in something of a straight jacket’: Expert on Jack Smith seeking 'narrow' Trump gag order

    11:58

  • Expert: 'If Hunter's last name wasn't Biden it's very unlikely these charges would've been brought'

    07:32

  • ‘Repugnant’: McConnell blasted for ignoring Romney’s Jan. 6 warning calling Trump the 'instigator'

    11:06

  • ‘This is a GOP run by Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene’: Rep. Robert Garcia on Biden impeachment

    10:24

  • Mother of Uvalde shooting victim wants ‘to send message’ to Congress via powerful gun reform event

    07:19

  • Joy: Religious extremism mixed with white nationalism is straining our democracy to breaking point

    05:38

  • Joy Reid calls out the Republicans who use 'Christian values to justify their extremist policies'

    06:20

  • 'It'll be the end of the Republican Party': Raskin on why some Dems want House GOP to impeach Biden

    07:31

  • 'Any motion they can think of': Trump lawyers' possible Mar-a-Lago docs pre-trial tactics critiqued

    07:56

  • Rep. Jared Moskowitz: 'Now you've got Freedom Caucus members admitting--no evidence on Joe Biden'

    11:19

  • 'Expertise-driven civil service government would be gone': Right-wing Project 2025 agenda revealed

    07:44

  • Mark Meadows' bid to move state charges in Fulton County to federal court denied by federal judge

    09:13

  • ‘To reduce their persons to perpetual slavery’: Author details roots of white supremacy in new book

    03:41

  • ‘Lawsuit may be brought again if he wins’: CO official on 14th Amendment push to disqualify Trump

    05:22

  • ‘She lays down the law’: Legal expert on Fani Willis’ blistering response to Jim Jordan's inquiry

    10:11

The Reidout

Joy Reid: Biden has improved America's world standing, Trump threatens to blow it up all over again

09:56

Presidents Biden and Zelenskyy addressed the United Nations on Tuesday. President Biden is improving America's world standing, many say, while critics believe Donald Trump threatens to blow it up again after his tumultuous presidency. The crisis of American democracy on the world stage is analyzed by Joy Reid and her expert guests.Sept. 20, 2023

  • 'Going day-by-day to survive': McCarthy called out as being on verge of losing speakership

    07:21
  • Now Playing

    Joy Reid: Biden has improved America's world standing, Trump threatens to blow it up all over again

    09:56
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Prosecutors will hang him with his own words’: Expert baffled by Trump contradicting legal team

    10:36

  • ‘Don't feel bad for Kevin McCarthy’: David Jolly slams McCarthy ceding power to radical GOP fringe

    06:56

  • 'I lost my right eye in the bombing': Birmingham bombing survivor, sister of victim 60 years later

    06:41

  • ‘He'll be in something of a straight jacket’: Expert on Jack Smith seeking 'narrow' Trump gag order

    11:58

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All