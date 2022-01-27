Joy Reid: Now President Biden will make his mark on the Supreme Court
President Biden will make his mark on the Supreme Court with a Black woman nominee, experts say. Joy Reid and her panel discuss the high qualifications of the top contenders, and what the GOP opposition might be.Jan. 27, 2022
