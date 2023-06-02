IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Reidout

Psaki calls 2024 GOP political strategies ‘based on getting likes,’ ‘disconnected from the country’

11:54

President Biden has vowed to veto a bill ending student debt relief, as 2024 GOP contenders focus on “wokeness,” and other culture war issues. “They are running a campaign based on Twitter, based on Truth Social, based on fundraising, based on getting more likes,” Jen Psaki, host of Inside With Jen Psaki, tells Joy Reid. “It is disconnected from the country.”June 2, 2023

