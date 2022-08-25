Rep. Pressley, former Rep. Carlos Curbelo share clashing views on Biden student debt relief plan

- Now Playing
Rep. Pressley, former Rep. Carlos Curbelo share clashing views on Biden student debt relief plan10:12
- UP NEXT
After being compared to screen legend Pam Grier, Rep. Val Demings and the iconic actress talk politics08:36
Legal expert wishes DOJ had acted ‘more aggressively to safeguard our nation’s secrets’11:58
O'Rourke says Abbott is ‘more beholden to NRA, gun manufacturers’ than those he is meant to serve07:21
Joy Reid: Trump can't seem to understand those documents belong to the American people10:31
‘Rubio is scared. Val Demings is a dream candidate for the Democrats’ Florida pollster says08:43
Trump had classified docs in ‘hotel and wedding facility basement’ national security expert gibes11:11
'Road to preserving American democracy runs through Arizona' St. Sen. Raquel Terán says07:52
‘They went too far’: Pollster on GOP losing Latino support after Roe reversal07:30
‘Who would know better than a Trump family member?’: Questions arise on who tipped off FBI on Mar-a-Lago docs12:00
‘A lot of people are willing to risk jail to protect Trump’ legal expert says after Giuliani testimony08:58
‘This is the Insane in the Membrane Caucus of the Republican Party’: GOP in wake of Cheney’s defeat10:59
Truth social users doxx the judge, FBI agent involved in Mar-a-Lago search warrant08:53
Former FBI counterintelligence agent questions 'why on Earth' Trump refused to turn over documents10:29
'Entire generation of girls had future instantly taken away': expert on Afghanistan under Taliban09:06
‘Espionage Act has no mention of classification’ so Trump 'declassifying' docs is no excuse expert says10:43
Garland praised for ‘speaking up’ as DOJ moves to make FBI Mar-a-Lago search details public10:24
Rep. Swalwell on violent threats: ‘If you think you’re going to intimidate me, you’re not’08:35
Dem candidate for Georgia secretary of state Nguyen calls out GOP predecessor for voter purges06:18
'They're trying to distract, deflect, share disinformation' on FBI Mar-a-Lago search legal expert says11:54
- Now Playing
Rep. Pressley, former Rep. Carlos Curbelo share clashing views on Biden student debt relief plan10:12
- UP NEXT
After being compared to screen legend Pam Grier, Rep. Val Demings and the iconic actress talk politics08:36
Legal expert wishes DOJ had acted ‘more aggressively to safeguard our nation’s secrets’11:58
O'Rourke says Abbott is ‘more beholden to NRA, gun manufacturers’ than those he is meant to serve07:21
Joy Reid: Trump can't seem to understand those documents belong to the American people10:31
‘Rubio is scared. Val Demings is a dream candidate for the Democrats’ Florida pollster says08:43
Play All