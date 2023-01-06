Biden invites GOP to reform immigration, but it's 'all optics, politics' to them Psaki says

- UP NEXT
House member: Border communities facing the brunt of what's happening07:52
GOP governors with presidential ambitions court Trump's base with cruelty to migrants09:28
Julián Castro: It says something about Greg Abbott that he’s willing to be this mean07:22
'This is a regular occurrence': Abbott sends three busloads of immigrants to VP's official residence on Christmas Eve04:56
SCOTUS to decide on future of 'Title 42' Tuesday07:33
Biden WH asks SCOTUS to end Title 42 next week07:50
Chief Justice Roberts orders temporary hold on Title 42 border policy11:04
Digging Into the Potential Impact If Title 42 Ends12:41
Migrants wait across border for end of Title 4203:46
El Paso homeless shelter at overcapacity following border influx07:58
Mass migrant crossing floods Texas border facilities: Report10:21
What Border Policy Could Look Like with a GOP-Controlled House13:00
DHS to extend temporary legal status for Haitian migrants02:46
Dreamer to Republicans and Democrats on DACA fix: ‘Get it done’03:13
Allen Orr: The push to keep Title 42 in place is ‘inconsistent’ and ‘based on hate’05:05
Child on bus of migrants from Texas hospitalized for dehydration00:45
Migrant plane stunt haunts DeSantis as judge rejects effort to conceal records01:35
Microsoft, Apple and other companies urge Congress to protect 'Dreamers' in new ad campaign03:12
Venezuelans risk deadly trek through Darién Gap to reach U.S. border05:28
One-on-One with Scott Galloway14:47
