    Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer: ‘Bidenomics is working and I think people are going to see it’

The Reidout

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer: ‘Bidenomics is working and I think people are going to see it’

07:56

President Biden is taking an economic victory lap as his ‘Bidenomics’ has resulted in low unemployment and falling inflation. Biden delivering the potent message for the presidential campaign, that the American economy is roaring back after the pandemic, as Republicans try to take credit for infrastructure they voted against, is discussed by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer with Joy Reid.June 29, 2023

