‘This is the fight of our lifetime’: Rep. Cicilline on poll showing expectations of civil war

President Biden slammed the MAGA Republican threat to the rule of law on Tuesday, as Donald Trump's conservative pals threaten "riots in the streets.” Joy Reid leads The ReidOut tonight with this heads-pinning, Republican ideological about face, after it historically being the party of “law and order.” Rep. David Cicilline, author of the new book, ‘House on Fire: Fighting for Democracy in the Age of Political Arson,’ and former FBI special agent Asha Rangappa, join us to discuss.Aug. 31, 2022