‘Nothing to show’: Dems hammer House GOP for wasted year despite holding Congress in its clutches

The Biden impeachment inquiry has been opened due to House Republicans seeking retribution for Donald Trump’s impeachments, critics say. Meanwhile, President Biden has slammed House Republicans for “wasting time” on this inquiry when he says there is “urgent work that needs to be done.” Rep. Joseph Neguse (D-CO) and Matthew Dowd, chief strategist for the Bush-Cheney 2004 presidential campaign, join Joy Reid to discuss.Dec. 14, 2023