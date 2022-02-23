IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Reidout

White House advisor: We can impose more sanctions on Russia’s largest institutions

05:26

President Biden says recent movements are the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Daleep Singh, U.S. Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics, discusses the sanctions against Russia President Biden announced today.Feb. 23, 2022

