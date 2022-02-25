Rep. Jackson Lee: Targeting Russian oligarchs, billionaires can help bring ceasefire, resolution
After waging war on Ukraine, Russia’s stock market lost nearly 50 percent of its value on Wednesday night, making it one of the biggest single-day market collapses in history. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee joins Joy Reid from Eastern Europe with more on issuing stronger economic sanctions against Russia for its aggression against a free democracy. Feb. 25, 2022
