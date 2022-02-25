IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Reidout

Rep. Jackson Lee: Targeting Russian oligarchs, billionaires can help bring ceasefire, resolution

07:32

After waging war on Ukraine, Russia’s stock market lost nearly 50 percent of its value on Wednesday night, making it one of the biggest single-day market collapses in history. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee joins Joy Reid from Eastern Europe with more on issuing stronger economic sanctions against Russia for its aggression against a free democracy. Feb. 25, 2022

