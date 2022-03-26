Ukraine is canary in the coal mine in battle between tyranny and liberty Marie Yovanovitch says
11:06
Share this -
copied
President Joe Biden is embarking on an emergency mission to Europe, meeting with NATO leaders in Brussels, and then heading to Poland--a country on the front lines of the humanitarian and military crisis in Ukraine. It is perhaps the most important moment in Biden's presidency so far, a moment that will punctuate world history for decades to come. Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, and John Brennan, former director of the Central Intelligence Agency, join Joy Reid with their analysis.March 26, 2022
Now Playing
Ukraine is canary in the coal mine in battle between tyranny and liberty Marie Yovanovitch says
11:06
UP NEXT
How one McDonald’s in Moscow highlights the cascade of the new iron curtain
08:04
Parliament member says Ukrainian forces won't surrender—including her own family
06:14
The Fate of Mariupol
06:50
Gen. McCaffrey: Russia has ‘lost command and control’
09:18
UNICEF spokesperson: The needs of Ukrainian refugees are growing