IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Ukraine is canary in the coal mine in battle between tyranny and liberty Marie Yovanovitch says

    11:06
  • UP NEXT

    How one McDonald’s in Moscow highlights the cascade of the new iron curtain 

    08:04

  • Parliament member says Ukrainian forces won't surrender—including her own family

    06:14

  • The Fate of Mariupol

    06:50

  • Gen. McCaffrey: Russia has ‘lost command and control’

    09:18

  • UNICEF spokesperson: The needs of Ukrainian refugees are growing

    07:59

  • Doctors volunteering at Israeli field hospital in Ukraine: ‘Whatever is needed, we’re doing’

    05:46

  • Deputy Treasury Secy.: China ‘can make the choice of supporting Russia’ or 'continuing to participate in the global economy’

    04:51

  • Fmr. Press Secy. to Ukraine: Russian invasion 'is a horrible experience for all Ukrainians'

    06:29

  • David Miliband: On top of the refugees who fled Ukraine, ‘6.5 million Ukrainians on the run inside their own country’

    05:12

  • Pottinger: China’s strategy to ‘quietly’ support Russia is ‘not working’

    06:52

  • The challenges of bringing Ukrainian refugees into the U.S.

    03:47

  • Chicago resident who fled Kyiv details fight to bring family to U.S.

    04:24

  • Biden calls Putin 'a war criminal' during humanitarian response briefing in Poland

    02:53

  • Biden thanks U.S. troops stationed in Poland, joins them for pizza

    02:34

  • Wladimir Klitschko: The third World War has already started in Ukraine

    06:01

  • Biden's words are welcome in Poland, says Warsaw mayor

    06:34

  • Mounting deaths make Russian censorship of Ukraine war harder to maintain

    05:51

  • An American finds a role to play in supplying Ukrainian fighters

    02:31

  • Shifting battle lines make progress difficult to discern in Ukraine

    04:33

The Reidout

Ukraine is canary in the coal mine in battle between tyranny and liberty Marie Yovanovitch says

11:06

President Joe Biden is embarking on an emergency mission to Europe, meeting with NATO leaders in Brussels, and then heading to Poland--a country on the front lines of the humanitarian and military crisis in Ukraine. It is perhaps the most important moment in Biden's presidency so far, a moment that will punctuate world history for decades to come. Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, and John Brennan, former director of the Central Intelligence Agency, join Joy Reid with their analysis.March 26, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Ukraine is canary in the coal mine in battle between tyranny and liberty Marie Yovanovitch says

    11:06
  • UP NEXT

    How one McDonald’s in Moscow highlights the cascade of the new iron curtain 

    08:04

  • Parliament member says Ukrainian forces won't surrender—including her own family

    06:14

  • The Fate of Mariupol

    06:50

  • Gen. McCaffrey: Russia has ‘lost command and control’

    09:18

  • UNICEF spokesperson: The needs of Ukrainian refugees are growing

    07:59

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All