Ukraine is canary in the coal mine in battle between tyranny and liberty Marie Yovanovitch says

President Joe Biden is embarking on an emergency mission to Europe, meeting with NATO leaders in Brussels, and then heading to Poland--a country on the front lines of the humanitarian and military crisis in Ukraine. It is perhaps the most important moment in Biden's presidency so far, a moment that will punctuate world history for decades to come. Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, and John Brennan, former director of the Central Intelligence Agency, join Joy Reid with their analysis.March 26, 2022