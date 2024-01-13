Charlamagne Tha God: 'I may talk about Biden's shortcomings but Trump is the end of democracy'

President Biden and Black voters are discussed by Charlamagne Tha God, co-host of “The Breakfast Club,” and Angela Rye, co-host of “Native Land Pod,” as Biden tries to shore up support among African-Americans. "I may talk about Joe Biden and his shortcomings, but I also say Donald Trump is the end of democracy as we know it,” Charlamagne Tha God tells Joy Reid.Jan. 13, 2024