Joy Reid: Mitch McConnell nuked the filibuster himself to steal three Supreme Court seats
10:35
President Biden’s news-making press conference on Wednesday touched on voting rights, Build Back Better, and the situation between Russia and Ukraine. Joy Reid and her panel discuss how the Biden administration is grappling with these issues, as the Senate sits on the verge of determining the fate of federal voting rights legislation.Jan. 20, 2022
Sen. Murphy: We should be very worried about war in Europe over Russia-Ukraine tensions
07:25
