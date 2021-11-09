Rep. Beatty: Congressional Black Caucus wants to ensure we pass Build Back Better
04:32
President Biden’s infrastructure bill win was delivered in significant part by the efforts of the Congressional Black Caucus, which urged progressives to pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill according to reports. Rep. Joyce Beatty, Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, joins The ReidOut on President Biden's success in the passage of the infrastructure bill, and what the future holds for Build Back Better.Nov. 9, 2021