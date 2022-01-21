Sec. Buttigieg: We’re focused on making infrastructure jobs more workers of color, women
08:27
Share this -
copied
President Biden’s first anniversary of being in office, diversifying the outcomes of the infrastructure bill, and the administration’s future plans are discussed by Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg in conversation with Joy Reid.Jan. 21, 2022
Now Playing
Sec. Buttigieg: We’re focused on making infrastructure jobs more workers of color, women
08:27
UP NEXT
Michael Cohen on Jan. 6: Anybody that doesn’t think it’s a coup is a kook
10:24
Sen. Murphy: We should be very worried about war in Europe over Russia-Ukraine tensions
07:25
Joy Reid: Mitch McConnell nuked the filibuster himself to steal three Supreme Court seats
10:35
Sen. Booker: Are we comfortable with average Black voter waiting twice as long as average White voter?
09:37
Joy Reid: Trump’s ‘TV lawyer’ Giuliani marquee name among new Jan. 6 subpoenas