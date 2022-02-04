Joy Reid: Biden returns to foreign and domestic policy wheelhouse after tough year

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Missouri ‘Stand Your Ground’ bill critiqued as racist ‘Make Murder Legal Act’08:41
Now Playing
Joy Reid: Biden returns to foreign and domestic policy wheelhouse after tough year11:12
UP NEXT
Yair Rosenberg: Whoopi Goldberg’s suspension cut off ‘better conversation’ on truth about Holocaust09:10
Claire McCaskill: Trump is clearly ready to burn the whole thing down10:49
Baltimore City State's Attorney denies charges she calls retaliation for indicting law enforcement11:04
U.S. Surgeon General explains possible Pfizer vaccine approval for children under five07:09
Joy Reid: Trump has emerged from his MAGA cocoon a fully-formed authoritarian butterfly09:00
Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams details her Georgia governor race strategy10:18
Joy Reid asks GOP: Wokeness is communism, but book banning isn’t?10:18
Fake electors misrepresented themselves to overturn popular vote in particular states Raskin says08:46
New Mexico AG believes seditious conspiracy charges ‘on the table’ for fake electors06:35
Creator of banned ‘Maus’ graphic novel: I just know the people that banned this are stupid11:21
Steve Schmidt: Madison Cawthorn one of many lawmakers implicated by own words07:43
Joy Reid: Now President Biden will make his mark on the Supreme Court11:59
Georgia grand jury to probe Donald Trump’s attempts to ‘find votes’08:33
Joy Reid on 1930s scheme by super-rich to allegedly topple U.S. government09:20
40 years of research shows race-conscious admissions benefits all students expert says10:27
Rep. Lieu: You really see how fearful Republicans are now of Jan. 6 committee07:49
Dem U.S. Senate candidate Gary Chambers on his viral campaign ad featuring cannabis smoking08:40
Elie Mystal: Justice Thomas is lone dissenter on issues that may implicate his wife in Jan. 607:47
Joy Reid: Biden returns to foreign and domestic policy wheelhouse after tough year11:12
President Biden is returning to his foreign and domestic policy wheelhouse as the midterm elections approach, experts say. Joy Reid and her panel discuss.Feb. 4, 2022
Missouri ‘Stand Your Ground’ bill critiqued as racist ‘Make Murder Legal Act’08:41
Now Playing
Joy Reid: Biden returns to foreign and domestic policy wheelhouse after tough year11:12
UP NEXT
Yair Rosenberg: Whoopi Goldberg’s suspension cut off ‘better conversation’ on truth about Holocaust09:10
Claire McCaskill: Trump is clearly ready to burn the whole thing down10:49
Baltimore City State's Attorney denies charges she calls retaliation for indicting law enforcement11:04
U.S. Surgeon General explains possible Pfizer vaccine approval for children under five07:09