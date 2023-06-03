'There's something to be said for demonstrating what slow, quiet work does': Velshi on Biden speech

The agreement to suspend the U.S. debt limit for two years was passed by the U.S. Senate less than 24 hours ago. President Biden’s speech on the success of the debt ceiling deal is discussed by Ali Velshi and Stephanie Ruhle with Joy Reid on The ReidOut on MSNBC.June 3, 2023