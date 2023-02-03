IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Stuart Stevens: No one embodies the collapse of the party as well as Nikki Haley

    11:01
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee on Biden meeting: We hope to collaborate with Republicans on police reform

    05:30
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Omar: They don’t think Muslims, refugees in America can appropriately criticize U.S. policy

    06:58

  • College Board 'bowed to political pressure' in AP African American Studies changes Kendi suggests

    11:57

  • ‘It doesn’t do any good’: Whistleblower says more training not enough to reform police culture

    07:40

  • Florida activist: DeSantis-led GOP wants to make guns easier to access than kids' Rosa Parks book

    12:00

  • Retired commissioner: 40% of Memphis budget goes into policing, recruiting young officers

    07:46

  • Joy Reid on Tyre Nichols death: It’s not the race of the officer--it's the design of the system

    11:47

  • 'We're tired of being told to wait': Activist reacts to police training as remedy for brutality

    08:21

  • LA Mayor Bass on video of Tyre Nichols beating: ‘Officers have to know there will be consequences’

    04:37

  • Father of Tyre Nichols to former officers: ‘These was monsters that did this to my son’

    04:56

  • Expert: Radical Christian nationalism replaces 'gospel of love with false idol of political power'

    11:37

  • Expert: House GOP has blocked legislation that would prevent tragic cases like Tyre Nichols death

    07:18

  • Student slams DeSantis admin’s ‘blatant racism’ for blocking AP African-American studies class, may sue

    08:01

  • Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell speak out on Kevin McCarthy booting them from House Intelligence Committee

    11:16

  • Glenn Kirschner: I believe Donald Trump must be indicted to save our democracy

    11:11

  • 'She's for sale': How Ruben Gallego plans to defeat Kyrsten Sinema in potential three-way race

    06:07

  • ‘I was teaching before he was born’: professor slams DeSantis for quashing Black history education

    09:31

  • GOP group showing footage of Breonna Taylor shooting at restaurant decried by local activists

    06:28

  • 'Short staff and under-resourced': Lack of AAPI community aid makes coping harder, advocate says 

    03:28

The Reidout

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee on Biden meeting: We hope to collaborate with Republicans on police reform

05:30

President Biden meeting with the Congressional Black Caucus on police reform is discussed by Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, who attended the Thursday meeting. "We're really starting to generate and hopefully collaborate with Republicans that understand that all Americans deserve public safety and all Americans deserve to have the confidence that they won't lose their loved ones beaten to death on the streets of America.”Feb. 3, 2023

