    Pushing Texas voters to the polls

    02:43

  • Texas ID law drives frustration, mobilization

    02:43

  • Biden set to focus on voting rights during Georgia speech

    05:23

  • Velshi: Fixing the Electoral Count Act is important. But not the most important.

    05:24

  • Rep. Clyburn on handling the filibuster: Manchin ‘ought to play ball’

    05:25

  • Voting rights advocates press hard line for Biden

    07:02

  • 'This is not about a day': Booker sets January 6 on U.S. civil rights timeline -full video

    22:23

  • 'Lies lead to violence': Snyder on the Big Lie's toxic cycle

    03:06

  • Fate of voting rights legislation rests on pressure from 'spotlight of history'

    04:05

  • Voting rights activists on combating GOP voter suppression efforts

    06:09

  • Stacey Abrams: Voting rights isn't a partisan issue; it's about patriotism

    09:19

  • How redistricting diminishes representation

    05:17

  • Republicans overhaul local election board, look to eliminate six of seven polling stations

    01:13

  • 'Our democracy is dysfunctional': Hunger strike activists demand voting rights reforms

    07:27

  • President Biden sounds the alarm on voting rights

    08:09

  • Senate Democrats get serious about protecting elections, voting rights

    09:04

  • Senate Democrats to pivot from BBB to voting rights

    06:32

  • Sen. Luján on voting rights, immigration reform

    05:56

  • Rep. Clyburn: Passing voting rights is very important

    07:57

  • Rev. Al: Democrats need to make voting rights a priority or risk losing voters

    08:20

The Reidout

LaTosha Brown: It’s unconscionable that a year later we do not have voting rights legislation

06:49

President Biden is headed to Atlanta on Tuesday for a speech on voting rights legislation. But some Georgia voting rights groups told the White House to stay away unless they have a plan to get the legislation over the finish line. LaTosha Brown, co-founder of Black Voters Matter, joins Joy Reid to discuss.Jan. 11, 2022

