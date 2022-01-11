LaTosha Brown: It’s unconscionable that a year later we do not have voting rights legislation
President Biden is headed to Atlanta on Tuesday for a speech on voting rights legislation. But some Georgia voting rights groups told the White House to stay away unless they have a plan to get the legislation over the finish line. LaTosha Brown, co-founder of Black Voters Matter, joins Joy Reid to discuss.Jan. 11, 2022
