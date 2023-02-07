IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Reidout

DNC chair Harrison on Biden: This president has delivered for the American people

06:30

President Biden is gearing up for his second State of the Union address on Tuesday night--the big speech before his presumed re-election bid, although Biden has not formally announced anything yet. The president is expected to tout his accomplishments and make the case to the American people about why he deserves a second term. Jaime Harrison, chair of the Democratic National Committee, joins Joy Reid to discuss.Feb. 7, 2023

