The Reidout

‘Too little to really help patients’: Alabama reproductive health doctor on Biden executive order

06:59

President Biden’s executive order on women’s healthcare is analyzed by a woman doctor who provides reproductive healthcare to people who can get pregnant, while working in an anti-abortion state. Dr. Yashica Robinson tells Joy Reid, “I’m happy to see some support there. However it’s not enough. It’s too little to really help patients and to increase access to the care that we really need.”July 9, 2022

