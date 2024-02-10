IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    ‘Outrageous’: Special counsel report on Biden and classified docs like a 'hit job' made for Fox

    11:23
The Reidout

‘Outrageous’: Special counsel report on Biden and classified docs like a 'hit job' made for Fox

11:23

President Biden has dismissed the alleged memory lapses cited in the special counsel report on Biden’s mishandling of classified documents. Joy Reid and her panel discuss what she says, “can only be described as a political diatribe designed for Fox[.]”Feb. 10, 2024

