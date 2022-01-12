Voting rights is a democracy issue, not a niche issue for Black people Sherrilyn Ifill says
Voting rights being promoted by President Biden, who gave a speech on Tuesday in Atlanta challenging senators to support voter protection legislation, is discussed by Sherrilyn Ifill, President and Director Counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. ‘We've been sounding the alarm long before Trump came to power,' Ifill tells Joy Reid. ‘And we need people to understand this is a democracy issue. This is not a niche issue for Black people.’Jan. 12, 2022
