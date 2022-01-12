IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Joy Reid: The fact that Guantanamo is still open after 20 years is a national embarrassment

  • Joy Reid: What leverage does Biden have to get voting rights bills passed now?

    Voting rights is a democracy issue, not a niche issue for Black people Sherrilyn Ifill says

    Wisconsin Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes vies for Ron Johnson’s U.S. Senate seat

  • LaTosha Brown: It’s unconscionable that a year later we do not have voting rights legislation

  • Mary Trump: Donald Trump has found people weaker than he is whom he can bend to his will

  • Rep. Clyburn: Manchin is very proud of record, won’t sully it by blocking voting rights

  • Rep. Pressley: White supremacy perpetuated the Big Lie ultimately resulting in Jan. 6 insurrection

  • Joy Reid: Jan. 6 images remind us how fragile our democracy remains

  • Joy Reid to Merrick Garland: Nothing ideological about today's threats to our democracy? Really?

  • Joy Reid: On eve of Capitol insurrection the Big Lie continues to threaten our democracy

  • Jan. 6 committee reveals Sean Hannity texts to Mark Meadows and others

  • Extremists shifting attention to influencing local governments expert says

  • Activist claims DeSantis ‘decided to just sit back, do nothing’ as Covid surged in Florida

  • Sen. Schumer on Manchin, Sinema: We've got to keep pressing them on voting rights

  • Alexander Vindman supports arming Ukrainians to make Russian attack ‘less palatable’

  • Politics expert asks: Will Democratic leaders really listen to voters in 2022?

  • ‘Black and Missing’ documentary series raises awareness of missing people of color

  • Dem Florida gov. candidate Nikki Fried calls out DeSantis’s lack of visibility as Omicron surges

  • Harry Reid’s legacy is the Affordable Care Act former Sen. Al Franken says

The Reidout

Voting rights is a democracy issue, not a niche issue for Black people Sherrilyn Ifill says

Voting rights being promoted by President Biden, who gave a speech on Tuesday in Atlanta challenging senators to support voter protection legislation, is discussed by Sherrilyn Ifill, President and Director Counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. ‘We've been sounding the alarm long before Trump came to power,' Ifill tells Joy Reid. ‘And we need people to understand this is a democracy issue. This is not a niche issue for Black people.’Jan. 12, 2022

