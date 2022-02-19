IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Russia expert: Putin’s acts are a classic play from a dictator’s playbook

    11:24
  • UP NEXT

    How Russia and Ukraine got here

    05:41

  • Amb. Bill Taylor on Russia/Ukraine

    08:07

  • Biden says if Russia invades it will be responsible for 'catastrophic' war of choice

    02:53

  • Sen. Chris Murphy: Calling out Russian pretexts ‘makes it harder’ for Putin 'to use those as excuses to invade’

    05:08

  • State Dept. Spokesman Ned Price: Pro-Russian militias blaming Ukraine for attack is ‘pretext’ Blinken warned of

    06:58

  • Stavridis: Zelenskyy leaving Ukraine ‘starts to look bad under any circumstance’

    06:26

  • Fmr. Amb. Taylor on Russia-Ukraine crisis, Vladimir Putin

    05:02

  • Russia could use separatist shelling as a pretext for war with Ukraine

    05:09

  • Putin's Unfinished Business

    11:00

  • U.S. leaning into diplomacy even if it appears Russia is planning attack, says ambassador

    05:48

  • 'A real crisis sense' over Ukraine at European security conference

    05:13

  • U.S. and Russia to meet next week as long as Ukraine isn't invaded

    06:19

  • Trump, son & daughter must testify in civil case

    04:30

  • Why the U.S. is ‘transparently’ laying out intel on Russia’s invasion plan

    06:31

  • U.S. Ambassador to UN: Sharing of info on Russia's movements is 'about transparency'

    07:39

  • Can U.S. and Russia reach diplomatic solution to Ukraine crisis?

    03:06

  • Secy. Blinken warns Russia could use 'manufactured provocation' to invade Ukraine

    05:06

  • Biden: Threat of Russian invasion of Ukraine is 'very high'

    01:19

  • Blinken to address U.N. amid evidence Russia moving toward 'imminent invasion'

    02:52

The Reidout

Russia expert: Putin’s acts are a classic play from a dictator’s playbook

11:24

President Biden told reporters on Friday that he is ‘certain’ Russian President Vladimir Putin will invade Ukraine. Joy Reid and her panel analyze the escalating developments in the region.Feb. 19, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Russia expert: Putin’s acts are a classic play from a dictator’s playbook

    11:24
  • UP NEXT

    How Russia and Ukraine got here

    05:41

  • Amb. Bill Taylor on Russia/Ukraine

    08:07

  • Biden says if Russia invades it will be responsible for 'catastrophic' war of choice

    02:53

  • Sen. Chris Murphy: Calling out Russian pretexts ‘makes it harder’ for Putin 'to use those as excuses to invade’

    05:08

  • State Dept. Spokesman Ned Price: Pro-Russian militias blaming Ukraine for attack is ‘pretext’ Blinken warned of

    06:58

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All