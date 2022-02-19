Russia expert: Putin’s acts are a classic play from a dictator’s playbook
11:24
Share this -
copied
President Biden told reporters on Friday that he is ‘certain’ Russian President Vladimir Putin will invade Ukraine. Joy Reid and her panel analyze the escalating developments in the region.Feb. 19, 2022
Now Playing
Russia expert: Putin’s acts are a classic play from a dictator’s playbook
11:24
UP NEXT
How Russia and Ukraine got here
05:41
Amb. Bill Taylor on Russia/Ukraine
08:07
Biden says if Russia invades it will be responsible for 'catastrophic' war of choice
02:53
Sen. Chris Murphy: Calling out Russian pretexts ‘makes it harder’ for Putin 'to use those as excuses to invade’
05:08
State Dept. Spokesman Ned Price: Pro-Russian militias blaming Ukraine for attack is ‘pretext’ Blinken warned of