The Reidout

Sen. Warren: 40 percent with student loan debt do not have a college diploma

09:59

President Biden canceling student debt and significant student debt relief are encouraged by Sen. Elizabeth Warren. "In fact, 40 percent of the people who have student loan debt do not have a college diploma. Think about that," Sen. Warren tells Joy Reid.May 3, 2022

