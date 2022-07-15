IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Reidout

Young Democratic voters ‘demand that the Party be more responsive to their issues’ activist says

As the midterm elections approach, and with 2024 on the horizon, polling suggests that what is bugging younger voters most about the Democratic leaders of the country and the party is frankly the age gap. Many Democratic leaders are three times the age of younger voters. Many believe that prominent Democrats are out of touch with the issues young voters say matter most. Former Democratic senator from California Barbara Boxer and Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez, president of Nextgen America, join Joy Reid to discuss.July 15, 2022

