- Now Playing
Dana Milbank on GOP using ‘fascist techniques’: ‘It is un-American’10:08
- UP NEXT
Dr. Ibram X. Kendi: They want classrooms to almost be like Trump rallies07:05
'This is an all hands on deck moment': Dem nominee for Georgia sec. of state warns of voter purges08:20
‘Trump judges do not believe in the rule of law’: Legal expert on judge granting special master11:37
Legal expert: Empty folders suggest classified docs were possibly given away, sold10:37
Jackson mayor slams ‘circumstances of divestment’ for contaminated water in Mississippi's capital08:36
Legal expert: If Trump is claiming executive privilege the remedy is the documents belong to the Archives06:23
White House Press Sec. Jean-Pierre: President will continue to fight for our rights, freedoms11:44
Joy Reid: Trump can’t pretend he didn’t understand he had classified secrets in his office08:33
Former CIA director on classified docs at Mar-a-Lago: ‘The damage potentially is incalculable’11:05
Warren ‘has had it with idea’ that people needing student debt relief are slackers08:48
‘This is the fight of our lifetime’: Rep. Cicilline on poll showing expectations of civil war10:59
Historian: Graham saying Republicans will riot if Trump's indicted ‘like race-baiter from the '20s’06:57
Three weeks after Trump announced FBI search he's yet to say why he had documents at Mar-a-Lago11:57
Former CIA director believes 'there will be multiple charges from what we have seen at Mar-a-Lago'09:36
Joy Reid: Mar-a-Lago affidavit shows FBI’s probable cause based on a number of different witnesses10:04
Florida congressional nominee Maxwell Frost could be first Gen Z member of Congress07:33
Abortion rights concerns galvanize women voters christening 2022 the new 'Year of the Woman'11:49
Rep. Pressley, former Rep. Carlos Curbelo share clashing views on Biden student debt relief plan10:12
After being compared to screen legend Pam Grier, Rep. Val Demings and the iconic actress talk politics08:36
- Now Playing
Dana Milbank on GOP using ‘fascist techniques’: ‘It is un-American’10:08
- UP NEXT
Dr. Ibram X. Kendi: They want classrooms to almost be like Trump rallies07:05
'This is an all hands on deck moment': Dem nominee for Georgia sec. of state warns of voter purges08:20
‘Trump judges do not believe in the rule of law’: Legal expert on judge granting special master11:37
Legal expert: Empty folders suggest classified docs were possibly given away, sold10:37
Jackson mayor slams ‘circumstances of divestment’ for contaminated water in Mississippi's capital08:36
Play All