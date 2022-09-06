IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Dana Milbank on GOP using ‘fascist techniques’: ‘It is un-American’

    10:08
  • UP NEXT

    Dr. Ibram X. Kendi: They want classrooms to almost be like Trump rallies

    07:05

  • 'This is an all hands on deck moment': Dem nominee for Georgia sec. of state warns of voter purges

    08:20

  • ‘Trump judges do not believe in the rule of law’: Legal expert on judge granting special master

    11:37

  • Legal expert: Empty folders suggest classified docs were possibly given away, sold

    10:37

  • Jackson mayor slams ‘circumstances of divestment’ for contaminated water in Mississippi's capital

    08:36

  • Legal expert: If Trump is claiming executive privilege the remedy is the documents belong to the Archives

    06:23

  • White House Press Sec. Jean-Pierre: President will continue to fight for our rights, freedoms

    11:44

  • Joy Reid: Trump can’t pretend he didn’t understand he had classified secrets in his office

    08:33

  • Former CIA director on classified docs at Mar-a-Lago: ‘The damage potentially is incalculable’

    11:05

  • Warren ‘has had it with idea’ that people needing student debt relief are slackers

    08:48

  • ‘This is the fight of our lifetime’: Rep. Cicilline on poll showing expectations of civil war

    10:59

  • Historian: Graham saying Republicans will riot if Trump's indicted ‘like race-baiter from the '20s’

    06:57

  • Three weeks after Trump announced FBI search he's yet to say why he had documents at Mar-a-Lago

    11:57

  • Former CIA director believes 'there will be multiple charges from what we have seen at Mar-a-Lago'

    09:36

  • Joy Reid: Mar-a-Lago affidavit shows FBI’s probable cause based on a number of different witnesses

    10:04

  • Florida congressional nominee Maxwell Frost could be first Gen Z member of Congress

    07:33

  • Abortion rights concerns galvanize women voters christening 2022 the new 'Year of the Woman'

    11:49

  • Rep. Pressley, former Rep. Carlos Curbelo share clashing views on Biden student debt relief plan

    10:12

  • After being compared to screen legend Pam Grier, Rep. Val Demings and the iconic actress talk politics

    08:36

The Reidout

Dana Milbank on GOP using ‘fascist techniques’: ‘It is un-American’

10:08

President Biden and other Democrats are calling out fascist behaviors among MAGA Republicans. Joy Reid and her panel discuss the backlash from some in the GOP.Sept. 6, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Dana Milbank on GOP using ‘fascist techniques’: ‘It is un-American’

    10:08
  • UP NEXT

    Dr. Ibram X. Kendi: They want classrooms to almost be like Trump rallies

    07:05

  • 'This is an all hands on deck moment': Dem nominee for Georgia sec. of state warns of voter purges

    08:20

  • ‘Trump judges do not believe in the rule of law’: Legal expert on judge granting special master

    11:37

  • Legal expert: Empty folders suggest classified docs were possibly given away, sold

    10:37

  • Jackson mayor slams ‘circumstances of divestment’ for contaminated water in Mississippi's capital

    08:36

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All