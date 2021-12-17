Sen. Klobuchar: I would get rid of the filibuster in a minute if I could
The Biden agenda struggling due to GOP and conservative Democratic senators is discussed by Sen. Amy Klobuchar. Klobuchar tells Joy Reid, ‘I would get rid of the filibuster in a minute if I could.’Dec. 17, 2021
Sen. Klobuchar: I would get rid of the filibuster in a minute if I could
