The Reidout

Sen. Klobuchar: I would get rid of the filibuster in a minute if I could

09:17

The Biden agenda struggling due to GOP and conservative Democratic senators is discussed by Sen. Amy Klobuchar. Klobuchar tells Joy Reid, ‘I would get rid of the filibuster in a minute if I could.’Dec. 17, 2021

