O'Rourke says Abbott is ‘more beholden to NRA, gun manufacturers’ than those he is meant to serve

Democratic nominee for Texas governor, former congressman Beto O'Rourke, joins The ReidOut with Joy Reid on the failures of the Abott administration, plus his new book: 'We've Got to Try: How the Fight for Voting Rights Makes Everything Else Possible.'Aug. 24, 2022