Baltimore bridge collapse: Victims remembered for building 'bridges to unify, not walls to divide'
March 29, 202405:18
    Baltimore bridge collapse: Victims remembered for building 'bridges to unify, not walls to divide'

Baltimore bridge collapse: Victims remembered for building 'bridges to unify, not walls to divide'

05:18

Before the Baltimore bridge collapse, a total of eight people were working a grueling overnight shift repairing potholes. Incredibly, two of the eight workers survived. The six who died were fathers, husbands, brothers and cousins. Gustavo Torres, the executive director of CASA, an advocacy organization for immigrants and working-class people in Maryland, joins Joy Reid.March 29, 2024

