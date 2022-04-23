IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Beschloss: If we don’t like how powerful Trump is today, thank Kevin McCarthy

    11:37
  • UP NEXT

    'Criminal Trump': New smoking gun tape shows GOP leader eyeing Trump conviction, pardon

    06:46

  • McCarthy: Trump 'bears responsibility' for actions on January 6

    02:58

  • DOJ adds prosecutor to investigate January 6th beyond the Capitol attack: NYT

    07:29

  • New book: GOP post-insurrection anger

    04:20

  • Swalwell: McCarthy’s ‘pledge of allegiance’ is to Donald Trump

    05:23

  • Lawrence and Rachel discuss McCarthy tape on Trump resigning after Jan. 6

    07:28

  • Donald Trump Jr. plans to meet with Jan. 6 committee

    04:44

  • 'Cowards': See GOP leaders busted for failed plan to oust Trump and public reversal

    07:34

  • Lawrence asks, ‘Is a vote for Republicans a vote to destroy democracy?’

    10:36

  • Texts show Oath Keepers discussed protecting GOP Rep. Ronny Jackson on Jan. 6

    04:03

  • Will Marjorie Taylor Greene be banned from Congress? She's about to go under oath for Jan. 6

    03:17

  • Trump linked to Proud Boys as explosive texts revealed in coup probe

    04:09

  • Trump ‘organized’ the coup: Top investigator unloads on Trump's culpability

    07:56

  • Kimberly Guilfoyle meeting with Jan. 6 committee

    01:43

  • New texts show GOP lawmakers’ desperate attempt to steal 2020 election

    06:55

  • 'Damning': Bombshell texts pushing Trump's election fraud scheme emerge

    11:25

  • Trump aide backs down, testifies about elector fraud and insurrection

    08:30

  • Lawrence and Rachel discuss who may be the source in a NYT report

    02:39

  • Ex-Roger Stone aide reportedly urged Trump supporters to ‘descend on the Capitol’

    07:32

The Reidout

Beschloss: If we don’t like how powerful Trump is today, thank Kevin McCarthy

11:37

The Republican Party led by Kevin McCarthy, whose apparent plot to become House speaker comes with a new twist, is full of idiocy and sycophancy Joy Reid says. Audio showing Kevin McCarthy planned to urge Trump to resign after Jan. 6 is analyzed by politics experts on The ReidOut.April 23, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Beschloss: If we don’t like how powerful Trump is today, thank Kevin McCarthy

    11:37
  • UP NEXT

    'Criminal Trump': New smoking gun tape shows GOP leader eyeing Trump conviction, pardon

    06:46

  • McCarthy: Trump 'bears responsibility' for actions on January 6

    02:58

  • DOJ adds prosecutor to investigate January 6th beyond the Capitol attack: NYT

    07:29

  • New book: GOP post-insurrection anger

    04:20

  • Swalwell: McCarthy’s ‘pledge of allegiance’ is to Donald Trump

    05:23

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All