‘Job typically done by staff not national security head’: Psaki on White House moves, Biden docs

President Biden’s team discovered and immediately returned a small batch of classified documents from his time as vice president to the National Archives a little over two months ago. At the end of December, the president’s team discovered that additional documents were found at his Delaware home. Those too were immediately turned over. Now, Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed a special counsel for the Biden documents, when it took a lengthy period to do the same for Donald Trump. Jen Psaki, MSNBC host and former White House press secretary joins Joy Reid to discuss.Jan. 13, 2023