IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘He's creating other source of revenue using his political connections’: New Santos allegations

    08:06
  • Now Playing

    ‘Job typically done by staff not national security head’: Psaki on White House moves, Biden docs

    09:35
  • UP NEXT

    ‘It comes down to freedom’: Rep. Jayapal on House Republicans voting on new abortion restrictions

    09:01

  • Rep. Krishnamoorthi on why Social Security is not going to be ‘insolvent’ as Rep. Donalds says

    07:24

  • ‘One of these things is not like the other’: Joy Reid on Biden vs. Trump on classified documents

    07:06

  • GOP Rep. Byron Donalds and Joy Reid debate his nomination for House speaker after one term

    10:46

  • ‘Bolsonaro is Donald Trump’s Mini-Me. He was all along’: Eugene Robinson on Brazil capital riots

    08:48

  • ‘We're dealing with whole new breed of chaos’: former aide to Rep. Kinzinger on House GOP fringe

    10:42

  • Rep. Dean calls out Kevin McCarthy for not joining Jan. 6 commemoration on Capitol steps

    10:53

  • Lucas Kunce challenges Hawley for Senate seat on Jan. 6, day 'he proved what a coward he was'

    04:55

  • Former GOP Rep. Rooney: I told Nancy Pelosi if we had you we would do a lot better

    09:05

  • Biden invites GOP to reform immigration, but it's 'all optics, politics' to them Psaki says

    07:11

  • Fmr. Rep. Riggleman: Many are one scoop short of a sundae making decisions in Congress

    06:06

  • Tara Setmayer: McCarthy has been desperate for years, is in position of weakness

    11:33

  • Pressley: Speakership vote shows McCarthy unfit, Republicans ill-prepared to govern

    07:44

  • New Congress was a picture of unity among Democrats, a revolt against McCarthy by GOP fringe

    09:49

  • Rep.-elect Frost schools Republicans mocking his DC housing struggle on America's housing crisis

    06:42

  • House could fail to name Speaker in first vote for first time in 100 years

    11:14

  • Donald Trump, Jr. and more included in trove of new transcripts from Jan. 6 committee

    09:51

  • Minnesota Gov. Walz asks fellow Democrats to ‘think big’ when it comes to fixing voting issues

    07:43

The Reidout

‘Job typically done by staff not national security head’: Psaki on White House moves, Biden docs

09:35

President Biden’s team discovered and immediately returned a small batch of classified documents from his time as vice president to the National Archives a little over two months ago. At the end of December, the president’s team discovered that additional documents were found at his Delaware home. Those too were immediately turned over. Now, Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed a special counsel for the Biden documents, when it took a lengthy period to do the same for Donald Trump. Jen Psaki, MSNBC host and former White House press secretary joins Joy Reid to discuss.Jan. 13, 2023

  • ‘He's creating other source of revenue using his political connections’: New Santos allegations

    08:06
  • Now Playing

    ‘Job typically done by staff not national security head’: Psaki on White House moves, Biden docs

    09:35
  • UP NEXT

    ‘It comes down to freedom’: Rep. Jayapal on House Republicans voting on new abortion restrictions

    09:01

  • Rep. Krishnamoorthi on why Social Security is not going to be ‘insolvent’ as Rep. Donalds says

    07:24

  • ‘One of these things is not like the other’: Joy Reid on Biden vs. Trump on classified documents

    07:06

  • GOP Rep. Byron Donalds and Joy Reid debate his nomination for House speaker after one term

    10:46

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All