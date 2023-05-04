IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Reidout

‘I won't rest until we get something done’: Warnock calls for gun reform after Atlanta shooting

09:01

The Atlanta medical facility shooting and calls for gun control legislation are discussed by Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock. "I won't rest until we get something done, and I don't have to listen to my six-year-old daughter as she did today, having to explain to her dad that today a bad man was shooting and we were on lock down,” Sen. Warnock tells Joy Reid.May 4, 2023

