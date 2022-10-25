IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The open, unabashed rise of antisemitism from leading figures on the right

11:40

There is an open, unabashed rise of antisemitism from leading figures on the right, as armed election vigilantes have been spotted near a drop box in Arizona. As the midterms approach, Joy Reid and her panel discuss these alarming developments and more from right wing figures.Oct. 25, 2022

