Trump’s ‘unholy alliance’: AZ state senator ‘speaks in tongues’ as anti-abortionists rise with Trump
April 11, 202412:00

The Reidout

Trump’s ‘unholy alliance’: AZ state senator ‘speaks in tongues’ as anti-abortionists rise with Trump

12:00

A day before the Arizona Supreme Court upheld a 19th-century abortion ban, Arizona Republican St. Sen. Anthony Kern invited an anti-abortion prayer group to the statehouse Senate floor. Seen in a video filmed by an anonymous attendee, Kern led the group through a prayer and speaking in tongues. The unholy alliance between Donald Trump and Christian nationalists is discussed by Joy Reid and her expert guests.April 11, 2024

