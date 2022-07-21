IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Reidout

Joy Reid: What’s most disturbing is how guns are marketed to kids

02:52

As America continues to reel from ongoing mass shootings, gunmakers are pushing guns for kids. Joy Reid observes, "We are a country with the highest gun ownership per capita in the world. ... What’s most disturbing is how guns are marketed to kids. There is now an AR-15 for children called the JR-15 or 'Junior 15' designed for teeny, tiny hands."July 21, 2022

