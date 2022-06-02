How the AR-15 conquered the American market according to former firearms executive

- Now Playing
How the AR-15 conquered the American market according to former firearms executive07:03
Sen. Chris Murphy calls mass shootings ‘something I worry the country is becoming used to’09:52
Tulsa police: 5 dead including gunman after shooting inside hospital02:08
Hayes: The bid to blame Uvalde shooting on ‘anything but the guns’07:55
Fmr. firearms exec. on Tulsa shooting: ‘We’re doing a segment on gun violence, being interrupted by gun violence’02:26
Amending the Second Amendment13:04
TX police chief under growing scrutiny in Uvalde shooting investigation06:04
Multiple people shot at Tulsa hospital, police report shooter is down00:31
TX State Sen. says Gov. Abbott is trying to ‘bamboozle’ the public08:17
NJ's Gov. Murphy on gun reform talks04:38
Rev. Al: If we can't make progress on gun legislation now when will we?08:07
Joe: If GOP wants to talk about mental health, let's finance it the way it's supposed to be09:39
British tennis star calls for change02:53
Holiday weekend marked with mass shootings06:23
Latest gun massacres move Congress to act: 'This time really does feel different.'06:54
First funerals for school shooting victims03:38
William Hogeland: The Second Amendment is ‘legal gibberish’05:10
Lawrence: How does a TX police chief go AWOL?12:17
‘Where are the letters of resignation?’: Sandy Hook first responder asks of Uvalde law enforcement04:55
Students should walk out of schools this fall until parents, leaders ‘do something’ Tim Wise says10:52
