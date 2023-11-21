‘Contrary to Supreme Court history’: Expert slams appeals court ruling threatening voting rights

An appeals court has ruled that citizens and groups cannot sue for voting rights violations, a challenge to voting rights experts expect to go all the way to the Supreme Court. "It is a usurpation and a power grab by one judge feeling communicated to. I think we should think a little bit about that--the signals that they are getting from individual Justices…," Sherrilyn Ifill, former president and director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, tells Joy Reid.Nov. 21, 2023