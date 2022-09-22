Joy Reid: Trump appeared to indicate he intentionally sent docs to Mar-a-Lago in new interview

Donald Trump, in a Wednesday interview with his friend Sean Hannity, seemed to make a losing argument about why he took classified documents to Mar-a-Lago even worse. Trump made an outrageous claim about his supposedly magical powers to declassify documents. "Unfortunately for Trump," Joy Reid observes, "we are not all living in an episode of 'Bewitched.' He cannot just wiggle his nose and expect classified material to miraculously become unclassified." Joy Reid and her panel discuss.Sept. 22, 2022