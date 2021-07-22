Black teacher accused of bias for teaching reality of slavery shares his experience of backlash

The critical race theory controversy, which is really a rejection of anti-racism teachings, has placed teachers like Rodney Pierce in the crossfire. Pierce is a social studies teacher at Red Oak Middle School in Battleboro, North Carolina and was social studies teacher of the year in 2019. Now Pierce is facing resistance from parents saying that his teaching of history and race is biased. Pierce joins The ReidOut to share his personal views and experiences regarding facing this reaction for teaching the reality of America's history, including slavery.