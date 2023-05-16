NC gov. on vetoing abortion bill: It would operate as an effective ban on abortion for many women

- Now Playing
NC gov. on vetoing abortion bill: It would operate as an effective ban on abortion for many women05:59
- UP NEXT
NC Gov. Roy Cooper on abortion ban: 'Creates an obstacle course for women'11:29
NC Abortion Rights Could Hinge on One Lawmaker’s Vote02:31
Gov. Cooper needs just one Republican to help him save abortion rights in NC06:16
Doctor 'can't sugarcoat' the dangers of government interference in medicine07:21
'It's our turn to speak up': Female state senators in South Carolina stop near-total abortion ban10:36
How Texas' abortion bans are impacting pregnant patients05:18
Doctors in TX 'sobbing' over this anti-abortion mandate05:03
‘Captured court’: Hayes on Leonard Leo's two-fold plan to form this Supreme Court08:13
Wisconsin's AG and governor seek to stop state's restrictive abortion law06:09
North Carolina lawmaker Tricia Cotham switches to GOP, votes to ban abortion06:10
Blue states passing laws to protect against red state overreach07:21
South Carolina and Nebraska state legislators discuss the failure of near total abortion bans09:30
GOP women lawmakers defeat abortion ban in SC05:50
GOP lawmaker on blocking abortion ban: 'I'm not going to vote in a way to oppress women'05:36
Yamiche Alcindor: White House strategy to ‘more prominently display’ VP Harris to strengthen ticket07:10
The Last Thing: 'What about them?'02:53
One-on-one with Monica Simpson06:15
Warren rips Tuberville holding U.S. military hostage with anti-abortion agenda11:08
Nancy Northup explains the abortion pill case that 'shouldn’t have been'06:05
- Now Playing
NC gov. on vetoing abortion bill: It would operate as an effective ban on abortion for many women05:59
- UP NEXT
NC Gov. Roy Cooper on abortion ban: 'Creates an obstacle course for women'11:29
NC Abortion Rights Could Hinge on One Lawmaker’s Vote02:31
Gov. Cooper needs just one Republican to help him save abortion rights in NC06:16
Doctor 'can't sugarcoat' the dangers of government interference in medicine07:21
'It's our turn to speak up': Female state senators in South Carolina stop near-total abortion ban10:36
Play All