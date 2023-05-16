IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    NC gov. on vetoing abortion bill: It would operate as an effective ban on abortion for many women

    05:59
  • UP NEXT

    NC Gov. Roy Cooper on abortion ban: 'Creates an obstacle course for women'

    11:29

  • NC Abortion Rights Could Hinge on One Lawmaker’s Vote

    02:31

  • Gov. Cooper needs just one Republican to help him save abortion rights in NC

    06:16

  • Doctor 'can't sugarcoat' the dangers of government interference in medicine

    07:21

  • 'It's our turn to speak up': Female state senators in South Carolina stop near-total abortion ban

    10:36

  • How Texas' abortion bans are impacting pregnant patients

    05:18

  • Doctors in TX 'sobbing' over this anti-abortion mandate

    05:03

  • ‘Captured court’: Hayes on Leonard Leo's two-fold plan to form this Supreme Court

    08:13

  • Wisconsin's AG and governor seek to stop state's restrictive abortion law

    06:09

  • North Carolina lawmaker Tricia Cotham switches to GOP, votes to ban abortion

    06:10

  • Blue states passing laws to protect against red state overreach

    07:21

  • South Carolina and Nebraska state legislators discuss the failure of near total abortion bans

    09:30

  • GOP women lawmakers defeat abortion ban in SC

    05:50

  • GOP lawmaker on blocking abortion ban: 'I'm not going to vote in a way to oppress women'

    05:36

  • Yamiche Alcindor: White House strategy to ‘more prominently display’ VP Harris to strengthen ticket

    07:10

  • The Last Thing: 'What about them?'

    02:53

  • One-on-one with Monica Simpson

    06:15

  • Warren rips Tuberville holding U.S. military hostage with anti-abortion agenda

    11:08

  • Nancy Northup explains the abortion pill case that 'shouldn’t have been'

    06:05

The Reidout

NC gov. on vetoing abortion bill: It would operate as an effective ban on abortion for many women

05:59

Democratic North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed legislation that would have banned nearly all abortions in his state after 12 weeks of pregnancy over the weekend. Yet, the state legislature has the power to override his veto and still enact the ban. Gov. Roy Cooper of North Carolina joins Joy Reid to discuss the battle to preserve access to abortion in his region.May 16, 2023

  • Now Playing

    NC gov. on vetoing abortion bill: It would operate as an effective ban on abortion for many women

    05:59
  • UP NEXT

    NC Gov. Roy Cooper on abortion ban: 'Creates an obstacle course for women'

    11:29

  • NC Abortion Rights Could Hinge on One Lawmaker’s Vote

    02:31

  • Gov. Cooper needs just one Republican to help him save abortion rights in NC

    06:16

  • Doctor 'can't sugarcoat' the dangers of government interference in medicine

    07:21

  • 'It's our turn to speak up': Female state senators in South Carolina stop near-total abortion ban

    10:36

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All