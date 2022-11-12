Angela Bassett co-star of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ remembers Chadwick Boseman

Angela Bassett, co-star of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ joins Joy Reid to remember Chadwick Boseman who portrayed T'Challa, king and protector of Wakanda, in the original ‘Black Panther’ film. "We gathered together before we even began to shoot the first frame to just remember him,” Bassett tells Joy Reid, “recall his brilliance and his love, and his tenacity.”Nov. 12, 2022