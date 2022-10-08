IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Sen. Chris Murphy: I'm furious that Alex Jones put these parents through misery

The Reidout

Sen. Chris Murphy: I'm furious that Alex Jones put these parents through misery

07:24

The Alex Jones defamation trial, how the Sandy Hook families are coping, and his gun safety fundraiser are all discussed by Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT). "I'm furious,” Sen. Murphy tells The ReidOut. “That's my basic emotion here, real fury at Alex Jones for putting these parents through this misery. Many of these parents have had death threats."Oct. 8, 2022

