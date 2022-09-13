IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘They belong to the country and people’: Legal expert on docs Trump’s lawyers say he has rights to

    10:27
  • Now Playing

    Democratic Alaska Congresswoman-elect Mary Peltola: If you're an American, I want to work with you

    07:18
  • UP NEXT

    Expert to DOJ on Trump: Return an indictment against someone who's been criming in light of day

    08:37

  • Royal expert: King Charles III extended olive branch to Harry and Meghan. Will rift be healed?

    11:14

  • 'Trump World isn't impressed': Why Bannon's apparently facing charges with little MAGA support

    06:37

  • ‘We have to accept that the queen means different things to different people’ activist says

    11:59

  • ‘You saw in the Obamas the love of this country’ Plouffe says of Obamas' at WH portraits unveiling

    06:38

  • ‘DOJ is tiptoeing around Donald as if he was king’ former Trump attorney Michael Cohen says

    11:52

  • Legal expert on Trump-appointed judge: ‘This is more like food court than judicial court’

    10:32

  • Kurt Bardella: Republicans try to be party of law enforcement while putting target on FBI's back

    07:08

  • Dana Milbank on GOP using ‘fascist techniques’: ‘It is un-American’

    10:08

  • Dr. Ibram X. Kendi: They want classrooms to almost be like Trump rallies

    07:05

  • 'This is an all hands on deck moment': Dem nominee for Georgia sec. of state warns of voter purges

    08:20

  • ‘Trump judges do not believe in the rule of law’: Legal expert on judge granting special master

    11:37

  • Legal expert: Empty folders suggest classified docs were possibly given away, sold

    10:37

  • Jackson mayor slams ‘circumstances of divestment’ for contaminated water in Mississippi's capital

    08:36

  • Legal expert: If Trump is claiming executive privilege the remedy is the documents belong to the Archives

    06:23

  • White House Press Sec. Jean-Pierre: President will continue to fight for our rights, freedoms

    11:44

  • Joy Reid: Trump can’t pretend he didn’t understand he had classified secrets in his office

    08:33

  • Former CIA director on classified docs at Mar-a-Lago: ‘The damage potentially is incalculable’

    11:05

The Reidout

Democratic Alaska Congresswoman-elect Mary Peltola: If you're an American, I want to work with you

07:18

Congresswoman-elect Mary Peltola (D-Alaska), after beating Sarah Palin to win her seat in Congress as the first Alaska Native elected to Congress, joins The ReidOut with Joy Reid. "One of the things I like to say is no American is my enemy. If you're an American, I want to work with you,” Peltola tells Joy. “You're my teammate."Sept. 13, 2022

  • ‘They belong to the country and people’: Legal expert on docs Trump’s lawyers say he has rights to

    10:27
  • Now Playing

    Democratic Alaska Congresswoman-elect Mary Peltola: If you're an American, I want to work with you

    07:18
  • UP NEXT

    Expert to DOJ on Trump: Return an indictment against someone who's been criming in light of day

    08:37

  • Royal expert: King Charles III extended olive branch to Harry and Meghan. Will rift be healed?

    11:14

  • 'Trump World isn't impressed': Why Bannon's apparently facing charges with little MAGA support

    06:37

  • ‘We have to accept that the queen means different things to different people’ activist says

    11:59

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All