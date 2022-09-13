Democratic Alaska Congresswoman-elect Mary Peltola: If you're an American, I want to work with you

‘They belong to the country and people’: Legal expert on docs Trump’s lawyers say he has rights to10:27
- Now Playing
Democratic Alaska Congresswoman-elect Mary Peltola: If you're an American, I want to work with you07:18
- UP NEXT
Expert to DOJ on Trump: Return an indictment against someone who's been criming in light of day08:37
Royal expert: King Charles III extended olive branch to Harry and Meghan. Will rift be healed?11:14
'Trump World isn't impressed': Why Bannon's apparently facing charges with little MAGA support06:37
‘We have to accept that the queen means different things to different people’ activist says11:59
‘You saw in the Obamas the love of this country’ Plouffe says of Obamas' at WH portraits unveiling06:38
‘DOJ is tiptoeing around Donald as if he was king’ former Trump attorney Michael Cohen says11:52
Legal expert on Trump-appointed judge: ‘This is more like food court than judicial court’10:32
Kurt Bardella: Republicans try to be party of law enforcement while putting target on FBI's back07:08
Dana Milbank on GOP using ‘fascist techniques’: ‘It is un-American’10:08
Dr. Ibram X. Kendi: They want classrooms to almost be like Trump rallies07:05
'This is an all hands on deck moment': Dem nominee for Georgia sec. of state warns of voter purges08:20
‘Trump judges do not believe in the rule of law’: Legal expert on judge granting special master11:37
Legal expert: Empty folders suggest classified docs were possibly given away, sold10:37
Jackson mayor slams ‘circumstances of divestment’ for contaminated water in Mississippi's capital08:36
Legal expert: If Trump is claiming executive privilege the remedy is the documents belong to the Archives06:23
White House Press Sec. Jean-Pierre: President will continue to fight for our rights, freedoms11:44
Joy Reid: Trump can’t pretend he didn’t understand he had classified secrets in his office08:33
Former CIA director on classified docs at Mar-a-Lago: ‘The damage potentially is incalculable’11:05
‘They belong to the country and people’: Legal expert on docs Trump’s lawyers say he has rights to10:27
- Now Playing
Democratic Alaska Congresswoman-elect Mary Peltola: If you're an American, I want to work with you07:18
- UP NEXT
Expert to DOJ on Trump: Return an indictment against someone who's been criming in light of day08:37
Royal expert: King Charles III extended olive branch to Harry and Meghan. Will rift be healed?11:14
'Trump World isn't impressed': Why Bannon's apparently facing charges with little MAGA support06:37
‘We have to accept that the queen means different things to different people’ activist says11:59
Play All