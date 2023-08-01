IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘They hate him like poison privately’: Pollster on certain DeSantis campaign committee GOP insiders

    09:07
  • Now Playing

    ‘Why they try to hide history’: Joy Reid on reports Alabama GOP seeks to gut Voting Rights Act

    07:35
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Incredibly stubborn': Fmr. GOP aide on DeSantis appearing to defend slavery 'benefits' curriculum

    08:15

  • ‘I want accountability, justice’: Capitol Police Officer Dunn on potential Trump Jan. 6 indictment

    07:17

  • ‘Depths of depravity, criminality’: Nicolle Wallace on superseding Trump indictment revelations

    11:45

  • ‘We're going to call you a creep’: Rep. Swalwell's new ad slams GOP overreach on trans youth issues

    07:46

  • ‘Still looking over their shoulders’: Lawyer of election workers Giuliani admitted to lying about

    11:21

  • ‘Complete lunatic’: Fmr. Trump WH aide blasts Navarro after ‘civil war’ threat

    10:13

  • ‘They’re running against Trump but terrified of him’: Historian critiques GOP presidential field

    06:12

  • ‘Here’s a cautionary tale’: Joy Reid on her image, voice being used in deep fake scam

    02:35

  • ‘Table is set. Smith is ready to go’: Legal expert on special counsel and third Trump indictment

    08:23

  • ‘This is sick stuff’: Julián Castro slams Texas razor wire river barrier targeting migrants

    06:40

  • ‘It's a party of chaos’: Rep. Swalwell slams GOP as special counsel probes Jan. 6 ‘war room'

    11:43

  • ‘Right-wing fantasy everybody's after them’: Expert on pro-vigilante song pulled from country TV

    07:43

  • Why was Trump aide William Russell asked to appear again before the grand jury?

    11:44

  • 'The next Trump' will ‘weaponize federal government for revenge’ if elected 'Blowback' author says

    07:49

  • People are 'horrified' upon witnessing Palestinians living 'without basic rights' Beinart explains

    06:49

  • Rep. Swalwell slams McCarthy: 'Just because he is corrupt, doesn't mean prosecutors are corrupt'

    08:37

  • Rap video political ad hailing Marjorie Taylor Greene as 'Mayor of Magaville' called 'offensive'

    06:50

  • Trump is campaigning to establish ‘a presidential dictatorship’ historian Beschloss says

    10:23

The Reidout

‘Why they try to hide history’: Joy Reid on reports Alabama GOP seeks to gut Voting Rights Act

07:35

Alabama Republicans are reportedly working to dismantle the Voting Rights Act and disenfranchise more voters. This comes as the main plaintiffs in the Alabama gerrymandering case once again objected to Republican-redrawn congressional districts, saying state Republicans failed to follow federal court orders to create a district that is fair to Black voters. Joy Reid and her panel discuss.Aug. 1, 2023

  • ‘They hate him like poison privately’: Pollster on certain DeSantis campaign committee GOP insiders

    09:07
  • Now Playing

    ‘Why they try to hide history’: Joy Reid on reports Alabama GOP seeks to gut Voting Rights Act

    07:35
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Incredibly stubborn': Fmr. GOP aide on DeSantis appearing to defend slavery 'benefits' curriculum

    08:15

  • ‘I want accountability, justice’: Capitol Police Officer Dunn on potential Trump Jan. 6 indictment

    07:17

  • ‘Depths of depravity, criminality’: Nicolle Wallace on superseding Trump indictment revelations

    11:45

  • ‘We're going to call you a creep’: Rep. Swalwell's new ad slams GOP overreach on trans youth issues

    07:46

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All